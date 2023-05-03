BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The figurines might be “Little People,” but they resulted in a big donation to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Fisher-Price presented a check for nearly $1.3 million to the hospital on Wednesday through the sales of their special edition “Go Bills” Little People this past football season. It brings the company’s total donation to nearly $2 million since the figurines first launched two years ago.

“Fisher-Price is incredibly proud to once again team up with the Buffalo Bills, Wegmans Food Markets, and the best fans in the NFL to support our beloved community in such a big, ‘Little People’ way,” said Chuck Scothon, SVP and General Manager of Fisher-Price, in a release. “Our Little People® Go Bills! figure set, featuring wide receiver Stefon Diggs, QB Josh Allen, and Coach McDermott, sold out in record time thanks to all the Bills’ fans who came out in droves to champion this important cause. Fisher Price is honored to play a role in supporting the community where our employees and families live and work and humbled by the naming of the Fisher-Price Little People Pediatric Recovery Wing that was unveiled today.”

In addition to the significant donation, the hospital named a wing on its tenth floor in honor of Fisher-Price and the figurines. The wing is now known as the Fisher-Price Little People Pediatric Recovery Wing and is on the same floor as the Patrica Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, which is referred to as the “sports floor”.

“It was important to all of us at OCH that we recognize this partnership in a big way, which is why we are excited to unveil the ‘Fisher-Price Little People Pediatric Recovery Wing’ on our tenth floor today,” said OCH President Dr. Stephen Turkovich.

“The Buffalo Bills have been very fortunate to be included in this incredible project over the last few years. In partnership with Fisher Price, Wegmans, and Oishei Children’s Hospital, we have had the chance to raise critical funds for John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, an asset that positively impacts our community every day. Bills Mafia is known for its focus on supporting the community and overwhelming generosity. This is another example of how our fanbase steps up and supports important causes in Western New York, maybe none more so than the moms, kids, and families that OCH provides care for,” said Dan Misko, SVP of Business Development at Pegula Sports & Entertainment.