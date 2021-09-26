Former Bills linebacker Mark Maddox’s foundation helps out Buffalo’s homeless community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Bill is giving back to Western New York.

Former linebacker Mark Maddox served breakfast Sunday morning to the homeless outside the Buffalo Central library.

It was a group effort with Maddox’s Help 1 foundation and the group Hearts for the Homeless.



Maddox said he wanted to do something to help the community.

“Some people are homeless and they don’t think people care about them, because you walk past them. You ignore them and things like that. But, you know, they’re human just like I am. They put on their clothes just like I do. We just want to do something to let them know, that they are important,” Maddox said.

If you want to give to the Help 1 foundation, click here. Or for the Hearts for the Homeless, click here.