BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City rallied Thursday night to support a former U.S. congressman who’s battling Parkinson’s disease.

Jack Quinn and his brothers hosted the event, titled, “A Buffalo Knockout of Parkinson’s,” to support programs and organizations that aim to cure the disease.

“It does my heart well to know that we’re going to help not just me, but literally hundreds of boxers around here — around Western New York,” Quinn said.

The event helped raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, for which Quinn is a board member, as well as for the local program “Parkinson’s Boxing.”

“The first guy we got, he couldn’t stand up on his own, and within four months we had him running,” said Dean Eoannou, the founder of Parkinson’s Boxing. “It was just incredible what I saw, and that was it. I was in 100%, and now we’re putting over 500 people a week through (the program).”

Parkinson’s Boxing keeps the body active but also relieves symptoms. Jack Quinn is a big believer in the program and says it really works.