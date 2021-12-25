Former County Legislator Chuck Swanick hosts Christmas tree giveaway

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who didn’t have a tree yet for the big day had the opportunity to pick one up for free on Christmas Eve.

Former Erie County Legislature Chairman Chuck Swanick and his partners gave away Christmas trees at the former Philip Sheridan School Friday.

Swanick says with the hard year we’ve had, services like this are even more important.

“You get to see the faces of the adults and the kids and how happy they are to get a Christmas tree. A lot of us are blessed, and we can afford a tree, and we can go on with christmas, but there’s a lot of people that have seen hard times,” Swanick told News 4.

This giveaway has been happening each Christmas Eve for nearly 40 years.