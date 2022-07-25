BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four-year-old Jack Waterman of Middleport found out he had cancer at just three years old, but he’s not letting it slow him down.

Jack was diagnosed with a pediatric bilateral wilms tumor (nephroblastoma), a form of kidney cancer than requires high-level surgical expertise to treat.

Through it all, Jack is dancing his way through it. Sweet Buffalo shared videos of Jack dancing after chemotherapy treatments and there was an outpouring of support from the community. Even when he was told his platelets were low and he would need a blood transfusion, Jack responded by dancing.

“Not much can stop this kid of get him down. He is always making us smile and keeping us on our toes,” his mother Cortlyn said.

Jack is currently receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester and joined News 4 at 7 on Monday.

