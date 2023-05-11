BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo rapper Streets Soprano will be presenting his third kids event on May 21 to give back to the youth of the Queen City.

The “PLUR23 Festival” (Peace, Love, Unity, Respect) will take place on Northland Avenue, adjacent to the M&N Mini Mart on Lang Avenue from 12-5 p.m.

“This is my third year doing a kids event, so now I wanted to make it official it’ll be annual,” Streets Soprano said. “The motivation behind it is really just the love for kids.”

Streets said he believes there aren’t enough free events for kids and wanted to use the PLUR Festival to help remedy the situation.

“Nothing’s really given to the children for free, there’s always a catch,” he said. “I just wanted to be able to give something that doesn’t require a catch. There can literally be a household of people with no money that comes to this event and still feel as even as everybody else and not feel like they’re missing out because they have to pay for it.”

He also said that he appreciates the response he’s gotten in the past, and that people began reaching out to ask when he’d be hosting another kids event around the same time he started getting “memories” on social media from the event he held a year ago.

“The response has been amazing,” he said. “As far as the people interacting with it, the people who want to be a part of it, the response has been great.”

Local R&B singer-songwriter Emily Rodriguez is scheduled to perform at the event and DJ Larry Loud and DJ Big Bee are slated to provide additional music.

“Emily Rodriguez, she’s amazing,” Streets Soprano said. “A lot of kids want to put their shyness aside and be able to hit a stage or perform in front of a bunch of people. I think Emily with her live performance will give kids encouragement, like ‘You can do it, too.'”

In addition to musical acts, the Elevated Drill and Dance Team will be performing. Streets said, like Rodriguez, the

“If it’s something that you want to do and something that you believe in at all, any aspect, you can achieve it,” he said. “There’s really no age too young, you’ve just got to work for it.”

The event advertises free food, drinks, and games, as well as free parking.

“It means a lot to me to know that I, at this level, this stage, can have an affect on multiple people… it’s a blessing,” he said. “If I can put smiles on faces and enjoyment in those people for a day with their families, it’s even more of a blessing.”