BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Independent Health Foundation is stepping up to help kids in underserved communities start their school year off on the right foot.

There will be four free school supply distribution dates for Buffalo, Lackawanna and South Wales. Fresh produce and free health screenings will also be offered as part of these “Good for the Neighborhood” events.

Here’s information on those distribution sites:

July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

West Side Community Center, 161 Vermont Street Buffalo, NY 14213

August 2 at 6 p.m.

Galanti Park, 230 Martin Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218

August 6 at 10 a.m.

Rural Outreach Center (ROC), South Wales Community Hall, 6387 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY 14139

August 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Westminster Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

“Having all the supplies necessary to attend school is important but not possible for some families as they look forward to the upcoming school year,” Carrie Meyer, executive director, Independent Health Foundation said. “As challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain, there is an overwhelming need for some basic necessities and continued support to help families get and stay healthy that we strive to address through our Good for the Neighborhood program.”

For more information and a complete list of events, click here.