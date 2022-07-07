BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York will be hosting an Eid celebration Saturday — the largest Muslim event in Western New York — at Front Park on Porter Avenue from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The Eid celebration — Eid-ul-Adha — will include a prayer service, messages and recognitions, as well as festivities and a soccer tournament, which will continue until 5 p.m. Activities for kids at the event include a bounce house, an obstacle course, slides, face and henna painting, a petting zoo and more.

Eid-ul-Adha is the second of two ‘Eids’ that Muslims celebrate each year. The other, Eid-ul-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. Eid-ul-Adha coincides with the holy pilgrimage, or Hajj. At each Eid, the prayer service is often followed by a gathering and a feast, as well as an exchanging of gifts. Those celebrating wear their best clothes.

According to the council, Governor Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Congressman Brian Higgins and other political and community leaders will be attending the event. The council anticipates over 7,000 people will be in attendance.

For more information, see the flyer below.

(Courtesy: Muslim Public Affairs Council of WNY)