Frontier holds job fair to help with staffing shortages

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier School officials say they are struggling with staffing shortages. Tonight they held a job fair for positions such as bus drivers, nurses, cafeteria workers and more.

School officials tell News 4 that while the bus driver shortage has been a major issue, they’re also missing many key workers inside their buildings, however, they’re feeling optimistic after seeing a large turnout at Thursday’s event.

“It’s been overwhelming, it’s been great. We’ve had a large number of people come in, much more than I anticipated, I think we had 60 people come through today,” said David Smaczniak, assistant director of operational services at Frontier. “There’s not one particular area that is short more than others. All areas are short in this district, as well as every district in the area.”

Officials also say qualifications for some of these positions have changed to help fill them.