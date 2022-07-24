BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Garden Walk returned to Buffalo’s East Side this weekend.

Vendors could be found all over streets near MLK Park. Plants, flowers and vegetable beds could all be found. The Garden Walk represents the love of gardening and the community to create connections between gardeners, neighbors, and visitors.

The event is transforming the East Side community by providing a spotlight for gardeners to “show out” by encouraging change and inviting new ideas and growth.

This is what community looks like. It’s just awesome to the other gardeners. They’re so passionate about what they’re doing. They will tell you history, about the families, where they like to buy their plant material, and people end up hugging and being friends afterwards and it’s just a wonderful way to bring the community together,” said Melissa Weiasnar, a volunteer at the event.

Garden Walk Buffalo continues next weekend on the Elmwood Village and West Side.