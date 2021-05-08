Get a sneak peek inside Buffalo’s 2021 Decorators’ Show House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local decorators will soon have this year’s chance to leave a mark on a piece of history.

The Junior League of Buffalo picked the Grace Millard Knox house on Delaware Avenue for the 2021 annual Decorators’ Show House.

People get the chance to bid and decorate one room of the mansion on millionaire’s row.

Chair of the 2021 Decorators’ Show House Karen Benz Coen told us, “Each space is very different. The decorates basically get free-lance of what they want to do and transform the spaces, there are some restrictions, of course, there won’t be any painting of natural wood, marble, things like that.”

The Junior League, which raises money from this event each year to funnel back into local organizations, held a sneak peek this weekend.