ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer camps kicked off across WNY, including one along the shores of Lake Erie that’s been around for 135 years: Cradle Beach.

As you pull into the 66-acre campus in Angola, you immediately feel at peace and immersed in nature. It’s a feeling many of the kids who go there wouldn’t experience otherwise.

“We help children grow into their best selves,” Ann-Marie Orlowski said, the chief executive officer of Cradle Beach.

Cradle Beach caters to low-income families and kids with disabilities.

Fifteen years ago, Mazion Bates went there for the first time as a camper. Since then, he’s been back every year either as a camper or staff member.

“The opportunity and the potential that it has and offers to the community (is why I come back), he said. “It gives kids a safe-space to come out and be themselves.”

Up to 800 kids will go to the overnight camp in the next eight weeks. And there’s plenty for them to do.

“I like to hang out with my friends… swimming… doing a lot of good activities here, kickball — a lot of good stuff,” said Taly Tojek-Acevebo, a camper who’s been back every year for the past six years.

There’s also archery, arts and crafts, computer technology, sensory rooms and more. New this year, there’s a resurfaced basketball court with moving hoops for better accessibility, thanks to a group called The 716 Foundation.

“Our group is a bunch of Western New Yorkers, or former WNYers, who got together and said we wanted to give back to the community and make sure every child has the experiences that we had,” Joshua Lippes said, a board member for the foundation.

The 716 Foundation also paid for a group of campers to go to Cradle Beach for free, and gave bonuses to counselors, so they can earn competitive wages.

“As we know, there’s significant workforce shortages, especially in healthcare, and having an opportunity to give a bonus fund helps us retain and to recruit counselors,” Orlowski said. “(That includes) not only counselors, but nurses and all our support staff.”

“It gives our company able to recruit more counselors so that we can fill up our cabins and bring more kids out and touch more souls, and be that positive impact in the community that we want to see in the world, that can transpired in other cities and all over,” Bates said.

for more information on sending your child to Cradle Beach, click here.