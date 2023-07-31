BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Runners embarking on a 1400-mile trek across North America stopped in Western New York on Monday, promoting world peace and encouraging others to find inner peace with every step.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, established in 1987, bills itself as the world’s largest peace run. It has organized relay runs on multiple continents, with dignitaries and celebrities from Pope Francis to Muhammad Ali holding the torch.

“The message that we’re really hoping to share is that each one of us can really contribute to world peace,” said Harita Davies, a New Zealander who serves as co-director of the U.S. peace run. “And that we don’t have to feel like there’s nothing we can’t do, that we can start with ourselves.”

This year’s North American relay began in New York City on July 13, with runners snaking through Canada before arriving in Niagara Falls on Sunday and staying the night in Cheektowaga. On Monday, they stopped at the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo on Babcock Street, and plan to make their way to Westfield in Chautauqua County next. The route then runs through Pennsylvania and Ohio before ending in Chicago.

Due to the extraordinarily long itinerary, the relay is a team effort, with runners alternating shifts, according to Executive Director Salil Wilson.

“Each one of us runs between six and ten miles a day, so we’ll cover as a team between 60 to 80 miles,” Wilson said. “So it’s a shared effort, you couldn’t run that run by yourself, but we work together and along the way it’s just a beautiful experience.”

For runners like Santiva Morrison, who grew up in Mexico and now serves as the peace run’s Florida and Michigan coordinator, the relay has had a profound personal impact. She started running when she was 13 and was bullied for loving to run. The peace run came to her community, and she got involved and has volunteered with the run ever since.

Morrison said the message of the run’s founder, peace advocate Sri Chimnoy, “unites people of any gender, any religion, and any skin color to come together in unison.”

While the runners hope to inspire others to promote peace, they’ve also found inspiration from the people of Buffalo, Wilson said.

“What I find the most inspiring about a community such as Buffalo, is you’ve gone through these hardships. But then this resilience, this resilience that you find in all the corners of the community where people can come together, support one another, and find a way to move forward,” Wilson said. “That’s really inspiring to us.”

