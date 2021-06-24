Goodwill of WNY aims to help brides-to-be with affordable bridal sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past year has been hard on brides. So this weekend, Goodwill of Western New York is hoping to help make their special day a reality — with the perfect dress.

The location on William Street will be holding a big bridal sale. There’s a wide selection of dresses that are brand new with tags on them, as well as gently used gowns. Goodwill is hoping to offer affordable options to brides-to-be.

Dresses cost as low as $49.99.

“The reason we are doing this is that we want to bring some happiness to brides who have had a rough year, right. We want them to be able to say yes to the dress, feel great about themselves, and not spend a whole lot of money and break the budget,” said Goodwill of WNY Marketing & Community Relations Manager Linda Maraszek.

The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.