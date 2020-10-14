Goya donates 10,000 lbs of food to Say Yes Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–More Buffalo families will have access to quality food thanks to a donation announced Wednesday.



Goya Foods is giving 10-thousand pounds of food to Say Yes Buffalo.“The donation is through the “Goya Gives” program and the Hispanic Heritage Council.



These donations will be coordinated by Say Yes, and go to families of Buffalo Public School children. Say Yes leaders say those donations will fill gaps for families.

“We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and an economic pandemic that has come with that, we see families making hard choices every single day. They need access to food, they need access to supplies,” said David Rust, executive director of Say Yes Buffalo.