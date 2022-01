BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday was a perfect day for some hockey at Canalside.

The Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Organization sponsored an open sled hockey game for anyone who wanted to play. The organization also hosts wheelchair lacrosse and wheelchair football. Its president said this event levels the playing field or in this case, the ice.

For those who missed out Sunday, there will be additional opportunities on Feb. 13 and 27, both at Canalside.