BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Irish Center invited guests to raise their glasses at the annual Guinness Toast on Friday.
Guests kicked off the “High Holy Season” with Irish dancing, glass engraving and lots of Guinness for the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event marks the start of the St. Patrick’s Day season.
Randy McPhee, the chairman of the Irish Center, says this event helps keep the Irish culture in Buffalo alive.
“It allows us to keep all of the cultural and historic things we do thriving. Traditional Irish language, dance, music, even food. It helps support the center. Keep the doors open and it brings everyone together when people aren’t getting out much,” McPhee said.
For more information on the Irish Center and more upcoming events, click here.
New on WIVB.com
- “It’s something that’s a long time coming.” New indoor skate park rolls into McKinley Mall
- Guests at Irish Center raise glasses at Guinness Toast
- Adderall shortage: Doctor spends hours searching for pills to treat ADHD
- Kensington Expressway project gets $55 million federal grant
- Help spread the love this weekend by donating peanut butter to FeedMore WNY
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.