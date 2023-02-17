BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Irish Center invited guests to raise their glasses at the annual Guinness Toast on Friday.

Guests kicked off the “High Holy Season” with Irish dancing, glass engraving and lots of Guinness for the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event marks the start of the St. Patrick’s Day season.

Randy McPhee, the chairman of the Irish Center, says this event helps keep the Irish culture in Buffalo alive.

“It allows us to keep all of the cultural and historic things we do thriving. Traditional Irish language, dance, music, even food. It helps support the center. Keep the doors open and it brings everyone together when people aren’t getting out much,” McPhee said.

