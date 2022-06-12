ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the golf course to the gridiron, former Buffalo Bill Harrison Phillips was in town to give back to the community.

Harrison’s Playmakers sports camp was held Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It gives kids with developmental differences and special needs a chance to hit the gridiron and have some fun

Phillips said he always enjoys coming back to Buffalo and added that it’s home.

“I made this place home, like home-home, and anyone who followed the Bills or my career know how much I meant that,” Phillips said. “And it means a ton to keep it going and get back here in my offseasons get back here in the summer, keep doing events for these kids year-round because they are my family.”

Last season, Phillips because of all his great work in the community was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

He currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings.

