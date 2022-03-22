ORCHARD PARK (WIVB) — Harrison Phillips will soon be heading off to play for the Minnesota Vikings, but before he leaves, one of his charities — the Playmakers, wanted to wish him a special goodbye.

Tuesday night, the charity held private event tonight at the B-F-L-O event center on Transit Road. Normally the night is reserved for a night of family fun and togetherness, but with the former Bills defensive tackle moving on, it was bittersweet.

Phillips told News 4 that though he’ll be playing for a different team, his Playmakers will still be making a big impact on Western New York. He said he’s beyond grateful to have had the chance to lead the Playmakers to what they’ve become over the years.