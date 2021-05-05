Helping four-legged friends: Hope Before Heaven to host community food drive for WNY pets

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An annual community food drive for our four-legged friends is happening this weekend.

The organization, Hope Before Heaven is hosting this event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It is happening at pet supplies plus on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. Hope Before Heaven helps fund emergency medical care for pets in Western New York.

The organization’s founder joined us on wake up this morning to tell us how you can help.

“We have a lofty goal of 10,000 pounds of dog and cat food we’re trying to collect. All the food collected will be donated to local pet food pantries, meals on wheels for clients who have pets, veterans with service dogs and anyone in the community that needs help feeding their dogs or cats,” said Linda Hepler.

If you would like to make a donation all dog and cat foods, treats, new toys and blankets will be accepted.