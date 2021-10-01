Dominican hairstylist carries on family tradition at longtime Allentown salon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the longest-standing businesses on Allen Street in Buffalo is New Touch of Elegance. It’s a hair salon started by Dominican hairstylist Nuris Garcia.

The business has been on Allen Street for at least 30 years.

Garcia was 23-years-old when she came to the United States. Her transformation from a stylist to a business owner in Buffalo wasn’t easy.

Garcia’s daughter Ronelda Guzman says styling hair is a family tradition carried that was brought to the family from the Dominican Republic.

She says Hispanic Heritage month gives her and her family a chance to share their pride in their Hispanic culture.

