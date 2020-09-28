Hispanic Heritage Council wants to expand reach beyond Buffalo’s West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-As News 4 continues to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, the Hispanic Heritage Council’s newly elected leaders say they want to expand their reach beyond Buffalo’s West Side.

Newly elected president Esmeralda Sierra and vice president Maritza Vega say there are pockets of Hispanic people in every part of Buffalo, and ever since Hurricane Maria, the Hispanic population here has continued to grow.



In keeping up with the increasing population, they’d like to see more resources available throughout the entire city, both for non-English speaking people and for those who serve to help that population.

“We need to stay focused in knowing that Hispanics don’t just live in the West Side. They live all over Buffalo, and we have to make sure that our politicians, our doctors, our clinicians, our schools have information that is bilingual and culturally sensitive,” Vega said.

Learn all about their goals for the upcoming year, Hispanic history in Buffalo, and more next Saturday at 7:30 on Channel 4 during our Hispanic Heritage special. Our show will re-air the following Saturday at 7 on WNLO.