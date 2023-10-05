BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – ¡Hola y bienvenidos! Welcome to News 4’s Hispanic Heritage Month Special, hosted by our Sarah Minkewicz.

The News 4 team traveled across Western New York to highlight stories of pride, joy and celebration of Hispanic culture. The show airs Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. on the CW23, and again on WIVB at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 14. You can also watch a replay on this page after the first airing of the show.

Highlights of the show include:

A 1-on-1 feature story with the mayor of Dunkirk, the first Hispanic mayor of any city in New York.

How a West Side hair salon embraces the community and honors its roots with a revamped storefront highlighting its heritage.

How a local hub for Hispanic culture brings people together through salsa dancing.

An outfielder for the Buffalo Bisons shares his Hispanic pride and his journey from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

How a Hispanic woman-owned fitness center encourages body positivity.

And of course, a look at Buffalo’s new multi-million-dollar Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute, which highlight Hispanic arts, culture and history.

I’m so excited! A lot of hard work went into this special and I can’t wait for everyone to see! We highlight so many inspiring people, business owners and organizations around WNY. It was an honor to host it and represent my heritage as being half Puerto Rican ☺️tune in! https://t.co/lesxRMwbN4 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) October 5, 2023

* * * Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook, Twitter and Threads. See more of his work here.