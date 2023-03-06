BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hofbräuhaus Buffalo has announced it will be holding a fundraiser on Thursday for firefighter Jason Arno, who was killed in last week’s fire in downtown Buffalo.

The bar will be hosting firefighters from around the country to honor Arno. Donations will be accepted and 15% of Hofbräuhaus’ sales from Thursday will be donated to Arno’s family. Arno was 37 years old when he died and leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Arno’s wake will also be held Thursday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Amigone Funeral Home location at 1132 Delaware Ave. His funeral is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Franklin Street.

According to Hofbräuhaus, happy hour pricing will be available to all first responders until close on Thursday.