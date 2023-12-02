BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis the season of giving back and one local foundation is collecting toys for the Marines’ Toys for Tots program.

“There’s a lot of parents that are right there on that one paycheck, trying to make it through another day, so here we are to try and bring some cheer, at least this time of year,” said Richard Clark, a Hogs and Heroes member and marine veteran.

For the second year in a row, the Hogs and Heroes Foundation is trying to help make the holiday season for children in Western New York, a little merrier.

On Saturday, the organization set up shop out Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Walden Galleria to gift wrap presents for free and collect toys.

“You’re giving to the children whose family members could be overseas, therefore that little extra help…just means so much more,” said Hogs and Heroes senior road captain Chris Paulson.

“There’s such a need out there and that’s our mission , to give back. Our members are 100% in on it. We’re all volunteer and that’s what we do and the public has been very supportive,” said John Meyer, Hogs and Heroes Local NY Chapter 1 president.

You can drop off a unopened toy on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Galleria.