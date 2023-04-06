ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the weather continues to warm, Holiday Valley is opting to close its skiing and snowboarding slopes for the season.

An inch of rainfall in recent days hurt the snow surface, meaning the slopes were not able to be patched up. As a result, officials at Holiday Valley made the decision to end the season, they announced in a Facebook post.

“Yesterday, we received an inch of rain, which was not ideal for the snow surface and so this morning it was decided that we could not patch the slopes up and deliver the level of quality that we want for our guests,” the post said. “That means last Monday was the last day of the season.”