Huddle for Hunger: Family benefits from Backpack program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Independent Health for “Huddle for Hunger.” Donations will go to FeedMore WNY.

Nearly 80-thousand children in FeedMore WNY’s service area may struggle with hunger his year due to the pandemic. One of the programs helping them get by is its’ BackPack Campaign.

Christine Koziel is a mother of 3 in the Niagara Falls City School District. “Approximately 60-80% of the children in the schools do not have a good mean to come home to,” said Koziel.

Her two youngest are in 3rd and 5th grade at Niagara Charter School. “Especially during this pandemic it has been really hard, she said. “There have been a lot of struggles.”

Koziel is living with a disability and her husband’s hours have been cut down during the Covid crisis. So she says she’s grateful the kids are able to receive healthy, accessible meals through FeedMore’s BackPack program.

“It really helps out,” said Koziel. “It helps out for the budget and makes the kids feel independent.”

Each backpack is filled with essentials to keep kids healthy and full! The program is in 52 schools with more than 4,500 kids involved. So your donation to our Huddle for Hunger campaign can really make a difference in our community.

“People that donate, it goes a long way,” said Koziel. “If it’s a jar of peanut butter, a can of veggies. It helps.”

