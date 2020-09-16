Huddle for Hunger: helping our community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –When you donate to News 4’s Huddle for Hunger campaign, you’re not just giving back to FeedMore WNY. You are helping out the multiple organizations that its serves. Hearts for the Homeless is one of them.

It has become a one stop shop for those in need across the city’s Riverside district. A thrift store, mobile food soup kitchen and food pantry all all under one roof on Tonawanda Street.

It opened Hearts for Harvest Food Pantry just two months before the pandemic hit Western New York. Its’ partnership with Feedmore provided local families with food, at a time when they needed it more than ever.

“We went from 5000 meals in January, to averaging about 20,000 meals a month,” said Hearts for the Homeless CEO, Nicholas Calandra.

It also offers services that cater to he community. Its’ Baby Needs Program provides essentials like diapers and formula to struggling parents.

While its all under one roof currently, it plans to upgrade and modernize the food pantry. That move is expected to take place by the end of the year.

