BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Huddle for Hunger is back for another year.

The Bills are teaming up with FeedMore WNY to give back to families in need across the area.

News 4 at 4 was joined by Buffalo Bills Foundation executive director Michelle Roberts and Catherine Schick from FeedMore to talk more about it. You can watch the full segment in the media player above.

On top of accepting donations, FeedMore will hold a food drive at Highmark Stadium on Tue., Oct. 17. Click here for more on that event.