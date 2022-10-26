BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Alden High School are huddling together. Not for a football game, but to tackle a much bigger opponent — ending childhood hunger.

Alden is one Western New York district getting in on the Buffalo Bills Foundation’s “Huddle For Hunger” benefiting FeedMore WNY.

“It’s been amazing, you know after covid it was hard to get student involvement for everyone,” said Nathaniel Bartsch, eleventh-grade student. “After this, we realized nothing’s impossible and if we work hard enough we can get everyone to join in together for a great cause.”

Nathaniel Bartsch is a junior and president of peer wellness in the student congress. He and his classmates got the word out on social media, getting the whole school involved, and even selling t-shirts benefitting FeedMore.

“Our hashtag was ‘Bulldogs Bust Hunger’ so we had everybody bust out of the school. We had the band playing, we had the cheerleaders cheering and we had everybody spell out ‘FeedMore’ with their bodies,” added Madeline Uhrich. “We had a drone shot, it was really cool. It was a great thing to get our whole school together for such a good cause for the community.”

Each grade level got in the competitive spirit to see who could bring in the most cans. School social worker Rachel Hiller said though the food drive was a tight turnaround students made the most it.

“Alden is a small community, everybody knows everybody and so when someone needs help, everyone is wanting to be there to help out, to lend a hand,” said Hiller. “And I think that extends to the larger buffalo community too.”

Eleventh grader Anthony Kudla said though the drive took on a competitive spirit they never lost sight of their mission.

“It was a schoolwide competition, but in the end, we all came together and we all knew it was for a good cause, for a good reason to help FeedMore WNY,” Kudla said. “And when the Buffalo Bills reached out to us, we couldn’t turn down this wonderful, amazing offer.”

Thursday, Alden’s students will drop off almost 700 cans and non-perishables. If you’d like make a donation, huddle for hunger runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

For more information, click here.