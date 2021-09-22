Bills Foundation donates more than $88K to FeedMore WNY, helping out Niagara Falls CSD

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is teaming up with the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans to tackle hunger in western New York, and we’re off to a great start.

On Tuesday night, organizers announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is donating more than $88,000 to FeedMore WNY.

The money will be used to expand the child feeding programs for every school in the Niagara Falls City School District. This includes more backpack programs and food pantries for students.

School Superintendent Mark Laurrie says “During the first six months of the pandemic alone, when we were out of school, we delivered half a million meals in six months to needy families, so the need is great.”

Representatives from FeedMore WNY say more than half of the children in the Niagara Falls City School District are economically disadvantaged, so this money will go a long way.