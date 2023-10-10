BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Huddle for Hunger’s community food drive takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 17. News 4 is proud to once again partner with the Buffalo Bills Foundation on the campaign.

Huddle for Hunger is a multifaceted event that focuses on addressing child hunger, increasing access to nutritious food, and supporting healthy eating across our region. Here’s how you can get involved.

Huddle for Hunger’s community food drive

This event runs from 4-7 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Nonperishable food items will be collected at the stadium so that FeedMore WNY can distribute them throughout the community.

Some of their most-requested items include:

Peanut butter (16 ounce plastic jars)

Macaroni and cheese (6 ounce box)

Oatmeal (individual sized packets)

Tomato sauce (15 ounce cans, low sodium)

Canned vegetables (15 ounce cans, any variety, low sodium)

Canned fruits (15 ounce cans, any variety, canned in juice or water)

Canned chicken or tuna (5 ounce cans, canned in water)

Whole wheat pasta (whole wheat pasta, rice)

Baby food

Diapers

Those making donations are asked to enter Lot 2 from Abbott Road.

Wegmans match, 50/50 raffle

There is also a monetary aspect to Huddle for Hunger to benefit 20 local charities working to address food insecurity in the community. There are two ways to get involved.

From Oct. 24-26, Wegmans’ Meals 2 Go service is matching every order dollar for dollar.

At the Bills’ Thursday night game on Oct. 26, the net charitable proceeds generated from the 50/50 raffle will go toward these charities.

To learn more about Huddle for Hunger, visit this link.