News 4 is partnering with the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Wegmans to support FeedMore WNY in the fight against hunger.

Huddle For Hunger Week 2021 begins the week of Sept. 20. Event details are listed below, with more to come. You can donate to Huddle for Hunger here.

Monday-Thursday, September 20-23

When you order from Wegmans Meals 2 Go, $5 will go to fighting hunger.

Thursday, September 23

Food Drive at Highmark Stadium, 4-7 p.m.

The Huddle for Hunger Food Drive is a contactless event to benefit FeedMore WNY. Fans will receive a Bills reusable grocery bag (pictured here) as a thank you for their donation. Bills legends will be on hand at the event.

Fans are asked to enter the stadium parking lot through the Abbott Road entrance. On-site volunteers will collect your donation. Staff and volunteers will be following recommended safety protocols.

Items requested include:

Peanut Butter (16 ounce plastic jars)

Macaroni and Cheese (6 ounce box)

Oatmeal (individual sized packets)

Tomato Sauce (15 ounce cans, low sodium)

Canned Vegetables (15 ounce cans, any variety, low sodium)

Canned Fruits (15 ounce cans, any variety, canned in juice or water)

Canned Chicken or Tuna (5 ounce cans, canned in water)

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Also happening Thursday

The Bills Garage Sale: Equipment and other memorabilia will be on sale. Proceeds benefit the Bills Foundation.

Finish at the 50 – 5k race packet pickup (4-8 p.m.)

50-50 tickets for the Bills vs. Washington raffle on sale

Friday, September 24

Finish at the 50 – 5k race at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

The 5k race starts outside of Highmark Stadium and ends at the 50-yard line. Registration is open until Sept. 23 for $35.

Also happening Friday

The Bills Garage Sale: Equipment and other memorabilia will be on sale. Proceeds benefit the Bills Foundation.

50-50 tickets for the Bills vs. Washington raffle on sale

Sunday, September 26

Bills vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.

The Week 3 contest is the Bills Foundation’s Huddle for Hunger game. A portion of the 50-50 proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY, and some community partners will be have setups on the “Billevard” outside the stadium prior to kickoff.

For more info on Huddle For Hunger, contac Marinda Frazier at mfrazier@feedmorewny.org or by phone at (716) 822-2005 x3082.