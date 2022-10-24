ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s Huddle for Hunger food drive is set to take place on Thursday, October 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.
If you’d like to help Feedmore WNY fight childhood hunger, there are a number of items you can bring to Highmark Stadium that day. Here are some examples:
- peanut butter (16 oz. plastic jars)
- macaroni and cheese (6 oz. boxes)
- oatmeal (individual sized packets)
- tomato sauce (15 oz. cans, low sodium)
- canned vegetables (15 oz. cans, any variety, low sodium)
- canned fruits (15 oz. cans, any variety, canned in juice or water)
- canned chicken or tuna (5 oz. cans, canned in water)
- whole wheat pasta (whole wheat pasta, rice)
Anyone who comes to the stadium is asked to enter the stadium parking lot through the Abbott Road entrance.
In addition to food, you can also make a monetary donation online, whether it be a one-time gift or a recurring donation. To do that, click or tap here.
News 4 will be live from Highmark Stadium on Thursday morning and afternoon. Join us on Wake Up, and then again from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
