WNYers help battle hunger at Huddle For Hunger food drive

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers answered the call to help make sure neighbors have enough to eat. The Buffalo Bills hosted a drive-through food drive Huddle For Hunger.

Lines of cars pulled up outside Highmark Stadium Thursday, with donations for the food bank of Western New York.

At one point, Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas helped collect some of the food donations which will help close a gap in food access that’s grown during the pandemic.

“We’ve always supported any foundation or anybody that’s been in need, for a number of years, ever since I got here back in 1988, and I’m sure that they’ve done it before then. And that’s why Buffalo has one of the strongest alumni foundations in the country, you’re talking about NFL teams, though, Jim Kelly, myself, Steve Tasker, Bruce Smith, we all come back and we live here, we love the city and we love the community,” Thomas said.

The Bills and Wegmans are not through yet. On Friday, a “Bills Garage Sale” will continue and there will be a 5K Run from lot two, to the 50-yard line of the stadium Friday.

Here’s a familiar face at the Huddle for Hunger food drive – @ESanders_10 stopped by to donate! pic.twitter.com/4AOBdFXKxR — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) September 23, 2021 News 4 Reporter Marlee Tuskes

News 4 is a proud partner of the annual Huddle For Hunger.