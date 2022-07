BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s outer harbor looked a bit different Saturday night with floating lanterns spread out across the water.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate life. The Lantern Festival is a night when people can express their feelings and help move into the future.

Ticket holders received a lantern and write a message, someone’s name, or anything they want to express and then cast their lantern into the water helping to move forward.