Hundreds of kids attend ‘Skate don’t Hate’ community program at MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is reaching out to the community, in the hopes of curbing gun violence in the Queen City.

Women Against Violence Everywhere hosted it’s third annual ‘Skate don’t Hate’ at MLK Park Saturday.

It was free and open to the community, just to provide some fun.

“We want to try to replace some of their bad habits with good things, positive things that kind of keep our young people busy. So we believe giving them things like skating, running, something to channel anger, something to help with managing emotions is really important,” said Marilyn Young of Women Against Violence Everywhere.

About 200 kids came out for the event.