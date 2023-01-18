BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo nun literally took matters into her own hands when she saw two men trying to steal gutters off the Response to Love Center. The men were no match for Sister Mary Johnice.

On Saturday, Sister Mary Johnice heard some noise coming from outside the building off Rother Avenue. At first, she thought, maybe it was the paper being delivered. The last thing she expected to see when she opened the door was this.. two men using a ladder to get on the roof to steal the gutter for copper.

“I yelled, ‘get out of here! This is God’s property. This is God’s, this is his mission. How dare you do this!” Sister Mary Johnice, who’s the director of the Response to Love Center, said.

The five foot nun, wasted no time. She grabbed the ladder, which is more than double her height, and threw it on the ground.

“I don’t know, I just picked it up like Superman and threw the ladder down, and it was okay,” Sister Johnice recalled. “And he took off, he went down the street and I ran through the building to see if I could get him. I don’t what I’d do, I’d probably invite him, ‘Come on let’s talk about this, why did you do this?'”

Sister Mary Johnice said she wasn’t scared or worried about her safety. She said she just knew what she had to do.

“Sister is a tough cookie, and I stand behind that. She’s like no one else I’ve ever met. She’s not naïve and if she was 6 feet tall, these guys might’ve gotten hurt,” said Response to Love Center assistant director Michael Gilhooly.

Sister Mary Johnice is not sure why the men were trying to steal the gutter, because it’s actually made of aluminum, not copper.

“They’re aluminum so you get 2 dollars for that? Was it worth it? and that’s what i say to myself if I were to encounter you. Is this worth your life? Is this how you want to live

As of right now, the two men seen in the video have not been caught. Sister Mary Johnice said she’s been praying for them every day since the incident.