BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deserving veteran who helps kids was gifted a new car as apart of the Western New York Hyundai Dealers Salute to Heroes program.

“I thought they were pranking me,” Christopher Rodriguez said. “I didn’t think it was real.”

Christopher Rodriguez served in the Marines from 2007-2012. He was in a special ops command and deployed to Jordan, but when he came home, like many veterans, he was having a tough time transitioning back to civilian life.

A group of friends helped Rodriguez get involved in youth programming in his hometown of Dunkirk. They got a mural installed, along with an outdoor ice rink and kickball/whiffle ball field.

Rodriguez found his purpose.

After awhile, he became the president of a group called ‘Kids at Promise,’ in Dunkirk. There are 170 kids involved in the program right now. Rodriguez teaches them to box, bake and play football. He also set up a mentorship program. He told News 4, he knows the importance of mentors… a mentor in the military helped him through a rebellious phase.

“A lot of my kids don’t like to follow the rules,” Rodriguez said. “And I had to tell them, there are good rules to have, there are good principles and morals to conduct yourself with. Breaking all the rules seems fun at first, but you don’t need to break every single rule. There are good rules to abide by and live by.”

The problem though: getting to and from the volunteer work became difficult for Rodriguez who had an old car, which was being held together with a rope at one point.

“My last vehicle I got after deployment in 2011 and it’s very sentimental to me, but my family knew I needed a new one because I wouldn’t give it up,” he said. “He is chocking when I start the car a little bit so it was honestly perfect timing. It’s a blessing. I’m totally humbled, honored and grateful that it’s happening.”

On Wednesday, he was surprised with a brand new 2024 Hyundai Kona, valued at $30,000. The Hyundai Dealers of WNY give a new car every year as apart of their ‘Salute to Heroes’ program, thanking veterans who selflessly do heroic things.

“Community work isn’t easy, especially when you volunteer a lot of hours,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been doing this three years and I’ve never received a salary for everything I’ve done. So to get this back just warms my heart, and it will definitely keep me going to keep doing what I do in the community for years to come.”

Rodriguez’s mother and his daughter’s mother nominated him.