WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI) will be hosting an India Day parade on Aug. 13 in celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day.

The parade will begin at Williamsville High School at 5950 Main St. The community will gather for pre-parade remarks and festivities at 10 a.m., with the parade running from 11 until noon. It will travel down Main Street and end at Amherst Town Hall.

CHAI will also be hosting an Indian flag raising at the Mahatma Gandhi Monument on John James Audubon Parkway on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.

