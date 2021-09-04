Irish heritage celebrated at South Buffalo Irish Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Queen City residents came out to South Buffalo to celebrate their Irish roots Saturday.

Cazenovia Park was transformed for the 20th annual South Buffalo Irish Festival.

The celebration featured food, music and plenty to do for the kids.

Organizers say it’s the perfect event for everyone.

Meghan Quinn of South Buffalo Roots said, “You know, everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, but there are a lot of people who are Irish all year round and we just want to share that heritage with people that are Irish and who aren’t Irish. So you can come down, hear some music learn from some of our cultural groups more about what it means to be Irish.”

The Irish Festival goes until 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and is free to attend.

Money raised today through food and drinks sale will go back to help the community.