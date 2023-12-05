LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — “One house decorated is one thing, 300 houses decorating is a whole different story.”

Tony Dittmer has been decorating his house on Kelly Ann Drive in Lancaster for the holidays for more than 20 years. For 16 years, him and the neighborhood around him, have strung up their lights and created the magic of the Stonybrook Legendary Lights to help raise donations for a local organization.

“It’s definitely interesting how it progressively gets more and more each year, but I’m glad to see more and more people doing it,” said Brady Karas, a neighbor who uses 5 projectors to transform his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland–including clips from Christmas movie classics, and even a dancing snowman.

Along with sharing the magic of their displays, this year, Stonybrook Legendary Lights are shining a spotlight to help support P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

“There’s a lot of things that we do around the holiday times to support families who are going through or have gone through pediatric cancer diagnostics,” said Jonathan McGrath, assistant director of development of P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

During the holiday season, P.U.N.T. is adopting nearly 70 local families who are undergoing the hardships of cancer, helping support them with some of the supplies they need, and the gifts that are on their wish lists. They are also having their annual “Home for the Holidays” fund, which helps families ease the expenses of cancer, by helping cover their some of their mortgage payments.

All donations this year at Stonybrook will go directly towards helping PUNT’s mission.

“It’s a really nice family thing to be able to do, this was actually one of the things with Cooper that we did,” said McGrath. “P.U.N.T was an organization who was really in my corner during that time and I felt very moved to come and try to and do the work that this organization does.”

McGrath says he called PUNT when his two year old son, Cooper, was in the PICU with a brain tumor. 55 days later, Cooper passed away. Now, Jonathan, works to help other families who are going through the hardships of cancer.

To donate towards PUNT, you can drop off your donations during the Stonybrook Legendary Lights, by dropping off your donation in a drop box or handing it to one of their collectors, by donating via their venmo: @StonyBrookLights, or you can also purchase this shirt by 26 shirts, where $8 of each sale will go towards PUNT.

The lights will switch on every night until New Year’s Day.