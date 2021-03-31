Jersey Mike’s Hamburg Location Donates To Oishei Children’s Hospital

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — All month long, more than 1,800 “Jersey Mike’s Subs” locations have been giving back through March’s “Month of Giving.” Kristina Walton, who is the owner of the Hamburg location, is celebrating her 11th annual fundraising campaign, and this year, she’s chosen Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Today only, Jersey Mike’s Hamburg location is donating one hundred percent of the proceeds from every menu item sold to the hospital and waiving delivery fees for everything ordered via their app.