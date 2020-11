(WIVB) – Fourteen Domino’s locations will be looking to fill “Jobs 4 Buffalo” next week.

They’re taking part in a region-wide hiring day Monday, Nov. 16.

A general manager or supervisor will be on site to interview job candidates.

Jobs for drivers, assistant managers, and other positions are available.

You have to be 18 years old to apply. If you would like to talk to them virtually, Dominos will offer that too.

Contact your local store for details.