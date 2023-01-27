TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 84 Lumber is looking to fill a number of immediate openings at its facilities in Tonawanda and East Amherst.

On February 2, the company’s having a hiring event at the one in Tonawanda (2286 Military Rd.). It will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In all, 84 Lumber is looking to fill eight jobs at the two locations mentioned above.

• Manager trainees

• Yard associates

• Truck drivers

• Truck driver helpers

“Our hiring events have proven to be greatly successful, as candidates do not need prior construction experience, only the desire to learn,” Divisional Vice President Phil Garuccio says. “84 Lumber’s onboarding program offers comprehensive training, which opens the door for a wide range of associates. We pride ourselves on the ability to hire fresh talent and provide endless opportunities to grow within the company.”

Job candidates are encouraged to apply online before attending the event. You can do so here.