BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? 84 Lumber is expanding and looking to fill 15 immediate openings in the Buffalo area.

The hiring event is on July 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Depew store at 3317 Walden Ave.

84 Lumber is a building materials supplier headquartered in Pennsylvania with Western New York locations in Depew, Elma, Orchard Park, Tonawanda and East Amherst.

The company is looking for manager trainees, window/door service technicians, truck drivers/hot shot drivers/driver helpers and forklift/yard associates.

Applicants need to pre-register online for the event and are strongly encouraged to apply for the position they’re interested in ahead of time. If recruiters are impressed, some candidates might get a job offer on the spot.

84 Lumber will provide pre-employment on-site drug screening at the event.

Here’s a more detailed look at the positions from the company:

Manager trainees (MTs) , who enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company’s business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $46,000 to $50,000 per year.

, who enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company’s business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $46,000 to $50,000 per year. Window/door service technicians are responsible for servicing windows to builders, including installing screens, balancing windows, and replacing glass. These associates also assist on the door pre-hanging assembly line, prep wood materials, operate machinery, and load and unload materials. Applicants may also be responsible for loading/unloading trucks, as well as stocking warehouse inventory. Starting compensation is $20 to $22 per hour. Prior experience is preferred but not required.

Truck drivers/Hot shot drivers/Driver helpers are responsible for delivering material to customer job sites, building loads for deliveries, and maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard. Starting compensation is between $15 and $17 per hour.

are responsible for delivering material to customer job sites, building loads for deliveries, and maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard. Starting compensation is between $15 and $17 per hour. Forklift/yard associates. Applicants need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. Starting pay is $15 per hour.

“At 84 Lumber, we are on the leading edge of the ongoing rise in residential construction across the nation,” said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president, 84 Lumber. “Greater demand for our products means a need for more motivated, dedicated employees who want to take advantage of the phenomenal growth opportunity in our industry. If you have a strong work ethic and are eager for something new, you could be the perfect fit for us.”

For more information about the company, click here.

To apply for a position, click here.