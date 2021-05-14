AAA hiring for multiple positions across WNY during virtual job fair

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? AAA Western New York and Central New York is hiring for multiple positions across their company. Interested candidates will have the chance to learn more about the positions during AAA virtual job fair on Thursday.

AAA is looking for full-time driving instructors, roadside assistance drivers, member service representatives, insurance sales agents, lube technicians and travel call center consultants.

The hiring event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. on May 20.

To register for the virtual job fair, click here.

The company says full-time employees can enjoy health, dental and life insurance, competitive PTO package, 401K with match after six months, free AAA membership and tuition reimbursement. AAA employs over 600 associates across upstate New York.

Take a look at the available jobs and their descriptions below:

Driving Instructors help students develop confidence in their driving skills and deliver a learn to drive curriculum to novice drivers in a behind-the-wheel setting.

help students develop confidence in their driving skills and deliver a learn to drive curriculum to novice drivers in a behind-the-wheel setting. Roadside Assistance Drivers locate and greet members and ensure safety, and deal with technical aspects such as tow, jump starts, tire replacement, and more.

locate and greet members and ensure safety, and deal with technical aspects such as tow, jump starts, tire replacement, and more. Member Service Representatives provide engaging and friendly telephone service and sales and have the opportunity to work from home after paid training.

provide engaging and friendly telephone service and sales and have the opportunity to work from home after paid training. Insurance Agents sell and provide service to current and prospective AAA members for Property & Casualty insurance policies, membership and promotion of additional AAA products and services.

sell and provide service to current and prospective AAA members for Property & Casualty insurance policies, membership and promotion of additional AAA products and services. Lube Technicians provide automotive services by performing inspections, repairs, preventative maintenance, and installations according to industry standards.

provide automotive services by performing inspections, repairs, preventative maintenance, and installations according to industry standards. Travel Call Center Consultants deliver passionate and expert service to all AAA members by providing sales and service to AAA members on related travel inquiries and promote and sell other AAA products & services.

Those who can’t make the virtual job fair can view openings and apply by clicking here.