AAA holding virtual career fair on Feb. 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA will be holding open interviews during a virtual career fair on February 10.

AAA is looking to hire insurance sales agents and insurance telephone sales agents. Benefits include health, dental and life insurance, tuition reimbursement and a free AAA membership.

To see positions and apply in advance, click/tap here.

The open interviews will take place on Wednesday, February 10 from Noon to 2 p.m. To register, click/tap here.