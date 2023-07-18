AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Central School District is looking for substitutes for the 2023-24 school year.

The school district will hold a recruitment fair on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amherst Central High School. They’re looking for certified and non-certified teachers, teaching assistants, teacher aides, nurses, food service workers and laborers at all buildings.

Anyone who’s interested must apply online by July 28. After doing so, an email with details and directions will be sent.