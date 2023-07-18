AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Central School District is looking for substitutes for the 2023-24 school year.
The school district will hold a recruitment fair on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amherst Central High School. They’re looking for certified and non-certified teachers, teaching assistants, teacher aides, nurses, food service workers and laborers at all buildings.
Anyone who’s interested must apply online by July 28. After doing so, an email with details and directions will be sent.
Latest Posts
- DOJ target letter comes as no surprise for members of Jan. 6 panel
- Taco John’s abandons Taco Tuesday trademark, issues challenge to Taco Bell
- Man jailed for Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally arrested in connection with Jan. 6
- DeSantis on Trump Jan. 6 probe: ‘I hope he doesn’t get charged’
- Buffalo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatally assaulting victim
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.