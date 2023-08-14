DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer’s still in full swing, but Six Flags Darien Lake’s also thinking about its fall festivities.
The theme park is now holding open auditions and interviews for Fright Fest every Tuesday and Saturday through September 2 between 2 and 4 p.m. at its human resources building. They’re looking for scare actors, ghouls, make-up artists, Boo Fest attendants, costumers and ushers among other positions.
Working for Six Flags gets employees in-park discounts and other benefits. Anyone interested in working there is asked to bring their Social Security card and photo ID or a school ID and birth certificate.
Applications can be submitted at this link and human resources can be reached at (585) 599-5108 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.